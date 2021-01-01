Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Electricity Only for the Next-Generation Dodge Charger, Challenger

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It’s long been widely assumed that it was more a question of when than if Dodge would transition its V8-equipped Charger and Challengers sports cars to electricity. Motor 1 now reports that a spokesperson with the carmaker has confirmed that the next generation of the two models will not only ditch their V8 engines, but won’t run on combustion engines at all.

The unidentified spokesperson denied a MotorTrend report that the Hemi engine would return for the next models, and went further, saying that the “next generation will be BEV.” It also goes against what we’D heard previously from Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis, who had said the launch of electric models from the brand did not necessarily mean the ICE would disappear immediately, or even in the short term.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Dodge Challenger
Photo: Dodge
Dodge Challenger

This latest report ties in of course with the open secret that Dodge is already hard at work on a new electric muscle car, which is expected to debut in concept form in the next few weeks. The production version of that model is expected to be ready in 2024.

Meantime, there are reports the company plans to introduce one last beastly version of the Challenger with supercharged Hellcat engine. Tuned to run on E85 fuel, it could deliver an otherworldly 900 hp. Talk about slamming the door on your way out.

You May Also Like

Dodge Plans Gas and Electricity to Coexist

Dodge Plans Gas and Electricity to Coexist

When electrification becomes a reality at Dodge in 2024, it will not be the end of the gasoline engine. However, its days are numbered, as the planned coexis...

Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way

Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 15...

Stellantis has detailed its EV plans for the coming years, and those plans include all-electric Dodge muscle cars and an all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck b...

Electric Dodge Cars Coming Soon?

Electric Dodge Cars Coming Soon?

FCA had already let it be known it wants to speed up its move to developing electrified powertrains, and it appears that Dodge is part of the plan. It seems ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Cadillac XT4
Cadillac Developing New Electric Counterpart ...
Article
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Details Announced
Article
2023 GMC Canyon
One More Teaser Image of 2023 GMC Canyon Ahea...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Long-Term Review, Part 1
2022 Subaru Outback Wildernes...
Video
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-Electric Luxury Show Car in Full
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-E...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 