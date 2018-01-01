A few weeks ago, the Stellantis group unveiled its electrification plans. Suddenly, we learned that a first electric vehicle was expected in 2024 at Dodge. The name e-Muscle also popped up in the language, pointing to the fact that the future of performance was being considered within the old division.

From then on, some began to believe that the gas powered cars were only going to last for two or three years. However, we learn that it could last a little longer and that a cohabitation would be planned between electricity and gasoline.

In an interview with Muscle Cars & Trucks, Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge, suggests this reality, at least for a while. “The new electric platform and a first model are coming in 2024. We didn't say that the current cars were going to stop being produced in 2024. There might be a little overlap, but it won't last for years and years. "

The CEO also explained that the challenge remained to convince customers to switch to electric. It is a general challenge for the majority of manufacturers, so imagine for a brand that focuses on performance gasoline engines.

"When you make a big change, there’s going to be people that just aren’t going to follow you, at least initially," he said. However, he expects those people to return once they see what Dodge can do with an electric vehicle.

One thing is for sure, when gasoline engines are in their final year, the company had better plan ahead, because sales will be very important.