Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Coexistence expected between gasoline and electricity at Dodge

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

A few weeks ago, the Stellantis group unveiled its electrification plans. Suddenly, we learned that a first electric vehicle was expected in 2024 at Dodge. The name e-Muscle also popped up in the language, pointing to the fact that the future of performance was being considered within the old division.

From then on, some began to believe that the gas powered cars were only going to last for two or three years. However, we learn that it could last a little longer and that a cohabitation would be planned between electricity and gasoline.

In an interview with Muscle Cars & Trucks, Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge, suggests this reality, at least for a while. “The new electric platform and a first model are coming in 2024. We didn't say that the current cars were going to stop being produced in 2024. There might be a little overlap, but it won't last for years and years. "

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The CEO also explained that the challenge remained to convince customers to switch to electric. It is a general challenge for the majority of manufacturers, so imagine for a brand that focuses on performance gasoline engines.

"When you make a big change, there’s going to be people that just aren’t going to follow you, at least initially," he said. However, he expects those people to return once they see what Dodge can do with an electric vehicle.

One thing is for sure, when gasoline engines are in their final year, the company had better plan ahead, because sales will be very important.

 

You May Also Like

Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way

Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 15...

Stellantis has detailed its EV plans for the coming years, and those plans include all-electric Dodge muscle cars and an all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck b...

Electric Dodge Cars Coming Soon?

Electric Dodge Cars Coming Soon?

FCA had already let it be known it wants to speed up its move to developing electrified powertrains, and it appears that Dodge is part of the plan. It seems ...

Dodge Plans to Drag Muscle Cars into the Electric Age

Dodge Plans to Drag Muscle Cars into the Electric Age

Dodge promises to reinvent the muscle car as the shift to electric power spells the death of the vehicle. The division knows it will have to adjust and promi...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The new 2023 Nissan Z
The 2023 Nissan Z Makes Its Debut
Article
2021 Volkswagen ID.4
Volkswagen ID.4: Three Years of Free Fast Cha...
Article
Abandoned museum in Brazil
Teens Discover a Forgotten Museum of Vintage ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 