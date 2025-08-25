The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a new investigation into more than 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. The agency suspects a connecting rod bearing failure in some 3.5L V6 engines a problem that could cause complete engine failure.

414 complaints already recorded

In a letter dated 20 August the NHTSA indicated that it had received 414 reports from owners of engine problems on several Honda and Acura models. These complaints all concern vehicles equipped with the 3.5L V6 widely used by the Japanese manufacturer.

Models targeted by the investigation

The agency's action affects several popular models on the North American market:

• Acura TLX (2018-2020)

• Acura MDX (2016-2020)

• Honda Pilot (2016-2020)

• Honda Odyssey (2018-2020)

• Honda Ridgeline (2017-2019)

2018 Acura TLX | Photo: Acura

A problem already known to Honda

In November 2023 Honda recalled some 249,000 vehicles to correct a crankshaft manufacturing defect that could lead to premature wear of the connecting rod bearings. In the most serious cases, this wear could cause the engine to seize and lead to a total loss of power. In 2024, the NHTSA had already opened an investigation into 1.4 million Honda vehicles for similar problems. This time the agency is broadening its analysis to include vehicles not covered by the previous recall.

Why the NHTSA is launching a new investigation

According to the U.S. agency, the high number of complaints concerning vehicles not included in the previous investigation raises a potential road safety risk. The NHTSA therefore wants to assess the scope and severity of the problem more precisely before deciding whether a new massive recall is necessary.

Impact for drivers in Quebec and Canada

Although the new investigation primarily concerns the American market, many of the targeted models are also sold in Canada. If a wider recall is initiated, tens of thousands of Canadian owners could be affected.