The 2024 Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX are subject to a recall due to a software issue that could cause both the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen to go blank while the vehicle is in operation.

The problem

Transport Canada explains that “on certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the instrument cluster and infotainment system display to go blank while driving. As a result, you may not be able to see certain information about the vehicle, including the speedometer, warnings, and tell-tales. Additionally, when the transmission is shifted into reverse gear, the rearview camera image may not appear on the display.”

Since the rearview camera image might not be displayed, the safety of the driver, occupants and other road users could be compromised due to the increased risk of an accident.

2024 Acura ZDX | Photo: D.Boshouwers

1,444 vehicles affected

In total, 1,444 units of the 2024 Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX are affected by the recall. It’s worth noting that these two electric utilities share many of their components with General Motors, including the infotainment system and digital instrumentation.

The solution

Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted shortly via mail by Honda, and asked to bring their vehicle to their dealership for a software update.