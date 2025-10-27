The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a safety investigation targeting over 232,000 2020 Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler vehicles sold in the United States. The agency suspects a failure in the digital dashboard (Instrument Panel Cluster – IPC) that could cause a loss of essential information display while driving.

89 reports of loss of display while driving

The NHTSA reports having received 89 complaints from owners stating that the dashboard screen partially or completely shuts off while driving.

This dashboard displays crucial data such as speed, fuel level, engine temperature and warning lights. According to the regulator, the loss of the fuel level display could prevent the driver from knowing when to refuel, thus increasing the risk of stalling in traffic.

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon | Photo: Jeep

Stellantis under scrutiny

Jeep parent company Stellantis has not yet issued an official recall but is cooperating with the NHTSA as part of this preliminary investigation.

In a separate report published on October 25, the NHTSA also announced a recall of 291,664 Ram ProMaster vans in the U.S. The problem in that case is that the radiator fan's electrical circuit is susceptible to overheating, potentially leading to a breakdown or a fire risk. Stellantis says a solution is under development.

Safety first

These investigations illustrate the NHTSA's growing concerns regarding the reliability of electronic systems integrated into modern vehicles. Digital screens and fully electronic dashboards, which are increasingly common, introduce new technical vulnerabilities that manufacturers must now better anticipate.