The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, has opened an investigation into the Polestar 2 after receiving an accumulation of complaints related to the EV’s rear-view camera.

The problem

Essentially, the camera isn't always working properly, despite several software fixes already implemented by the manufacturer. This was enough for the NHTSA to decide to look into the matter.

The agency is looking to determine whether the corrective measures taken by Polestar have been adequate. The automaker had issued two previous recalls aimed at resolving the issue concerning the display of the image captured by the rear-view camera.

The agency says it has in hand 109 consumer complaints regarding 2021-to-2025 model-year vehicles. Complainants allege that the rear-view camera image can be delayed or distorted, or not display at all, like it should when reverse gear is engaged.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Obviously, with the reduced rear visibility from inside modern vehicles, a malfunctioning rear-view camera poses a safety risk, not to mention increasing the risk of collision.

So far, no accidents, injuries or deaths have been linked to this specific problem affecting 27,816 Polestar 2 vehicles.

Nevertheless, the issue is being taken seriously, as the law in both Canada and the U.S. requires a vehicle's rearview camera to be functional.

A first recall campaign concerning the issue was launched on June 26, 2024. At the time, the company stated that the problem stemmed from graphical limitations in the vehicle's multimedia system's main unit, which could prevent the correct display on the screen.