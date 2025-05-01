Volvo, Polestar Models Recalled over Backup Camera Defect

• Close to 50,000 Volvo, Polestar vehicles in Canada are being recalled to fix a backup camera malfunction.

Volvo is recalling over 40,000 vehicles in Canada over a software glitch that can cause the backup camera not to display an image on the multimedia screen when the vehicle is in reverse.

At the same time, a recall for the same problem has been issued for the Polestar 2; in that case, close to 8,000 units of the EV are affected in Canada.

Polestar 2 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The vehicles

Specifically, 40,673 Volvos and 7,882 Polestar EVs are targeted as part of the recall. Here is the full list of vehicle models affected by the campaign:

- Polestar 2 (2021-2025)

- Volvo C40 (2022-2025)

- Volvo S60 (2023-2025)

- Volvo S90 (2022-2025)

- Volvo V60 (2023-2025)

- Volvo V60 Cross Country (2023-2025)

- Volvo V90 Cross Country (2022-2025)

- Volvo XC40 (2021-2025)

- Volvo XC60 (2022-2025)

- Volvo XC90 (2023-2025)

The problem

Transport Canada explains that “on certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the rearview camera image not to display when the transmission is shifted into reverse.”

A malfunctioning rearview camera increases the risk of a collision, and it also contravenes regulations in Canada that require a functioning rearview camera in vehicles of this vintage.

The solution

The fix for the problem does not require Volvo owners to visit their dealer, although that is available as option to them. Volvo will notify owners by mail that their vehicle is included in the recall, and will send an over-the-air software update designed to eliminate the glitch.

Not that in the case of Polestar, owners will also be contacted by mail, but they are being asked to take their vehicle to their dealership, according to Transport Canada.