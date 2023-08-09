U.S. auto safety authorities said yesterday they are investigating whether 1.1 million older Ram 1500 pickup trucks should be recalled for possible loss of power steering.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, said it has received 380 reports of intermittent or complete loss of steering assist on 2013-2016 Ram 1500 pickup trucks. Three of the reports involved accidents.

In March 2016, FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automotive), now Stellantis, recalled 440 vehicles to address possible contamination of the electric power steering unit. The NHTSA says the recent complaints indicate that similar failures could occur with vehicles not included in the recall.

NHTSA is therefore opening an investigation “to determine if the scope of the recall mentioned above is correct or if another defect might exist.”

Stellantis said Tuesday that the company is “fully cooperating with NHTSA on this investigation.”

A number of complaints filed with the NHTSA concern serious or costly safety problems, as well as long waiting times for replacement parts. In January, a Florida driver reported that the steering wheel on their 2013 Ram 1500 had locked up and “would not turn left or right.” They also reported having been charged over $2,000 for parts.

Another owner reported that the steering wheel on their 2014 Ram 1500 locked up at 90 km/h on a busy California road. Using considerable force, he managed to pull his vehicle over to the side of the road.

These are potentially very dangerous problems.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the matter, and will let you know if there's a recall. Owners of these trucks are advised to exercise caution.