Ram is recalling nearly 130,000 1500 series pickup trucks due to a turn signal problem. The affected vehicles were built between March 24 and December 27 of 2023, so the affected units cover the 2023 and 2024 model-years.

The problem lies in the steering column control module. According to the report from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a defect with the module creates a situation where the turn signals, when activated during a turn, do not automatically turn off when the steering wheel is returned to its centre point.

The source of the problem is thought to be an interference within the turn signal mechanism, which disables the automatic cancellation function.

If the turn signal remains on, the vehicle is sending an incorrect message to other road users, which can increase the risk of confusion and lead to collisions.

2023 Ram 1500 Laramie | Photo: Ram

Of course, some motorists leave their turn signals on even without a problem. Conversely, other motorists could use a reminder when they don't activate their turn signals when they should be. But that's another story.

On a more serious note, Ram says it expects the defect affects only 5 percent of vehicles targeted by the recall. If you own one of these, Ram will inspect your vehicle and, if necessary, replace the steering column control module.

Owners should receive a letter in the mail towards the end of October. Dealers will be informed of the procedure as of today, October 8, 2024.