On Monday, the American National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a preliminary evluation targeting 91,856 Range Rover Sports, in connection with a possible defect in the aluminium front steering knuckles.

A crucial component could break

According to the agency, some vehicles might experience a fracture of one or both front steering knuckles, essential parts that connect the front tires to critical components like the brakes. If this component were to fail, the risk of a collision would be greatly increased.

2015 Range Rover Sport Autobiography | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

Which models are affected?

The investigation specifically targets 2014-2017 Range Rover Sport models manufactured by the North American division of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The study will try to determine the origina, extent and severity of the problem.

Jaguar Land Rover under scrutiny

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Indian manufacturer Tata Motors, is based in the UK. The manufacturer has not yet officially commented on the investigation, which could lead to a large-scale recall if the defects are confirmed.