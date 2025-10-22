Nissan’s New Roof System Can Recharge an EV Using the Sun

Nissan wants to redefine the solar car with its new Ao Sora EV concept, a prototype unveiled ahead of its official presentation at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. The idea: to use an extendable solar roof capable of capturing more light and recharging the battery without a cable or charging station.

A solar roof that extends like a surfboard

The system, tested on a modified electric Nissan Sakura, consists of a roof covered with photovoltaic cells and a sliding panel that extends forward, like a diving board. This device doubles the solar capture area, thereby increasing the amount of clean energy recovered.

| Photo: Nissan

According to Nissan, the technology could add up to 3,000 km of range per year, depending on the sunlight. The concept's name also plays on this idea. Ao Sora means blue sky in Japanese—a nod to the importance of the sun for the system's operation.

A roof that recharges and... protects the car from the sun

In addition to recharging the battery, the extendable panel acts as a sunshade when deployed. This natural shade helps keep the cabin cooler, thus reducing the use of A/C and the vehicle's energy consumption.

Clean energy, but a few compromises

The technology has its challenges. The panels add about 30 kg (66 lb) to the car and slightly hinder its aerodynamics, which reduces the Sakura's maximum range (estimated at 180 km per full charge). But Nissan believes the annual energy gains largely offset the drawbacks, allowing for near-daily use without plugging in, particularly for short urban trips.

Nissan is exploring commercialization

The Japanese automaker has not yet confirmed the production of this technology, but engineers are actively evaluating its potential for future urban vehicles with low operating costs. The Ao Sora EV is part of Nissan's sustainable mobility strategy, which combines electrification with practical innovations to reduce dependence on charging infrastructure.

The future of the solar car?

While the idea of running on solar energy isn't new—Toyota already tested it on the Prius and Hyundai on the Sonata, while GM tried the experiment with its Sunraycer prototype—Nissan wants to prove that a simple and accessible integration is now possible.

With increasingly congested cities and growing demand for zero-emission vehicles, the urban solar car might just find its place under the "blue sky" evoked by Nissan.

