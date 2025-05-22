Nissan Revives Micra as All-Electric Vehicle

Small cars may have been largely crushed under the wheels of the SUV craze in recent years, but Nissan isn't ready to give up on the format. Enter the new 2025 Micra, completely electric and transformed from the ground up.

Based on the same architecture as the Renault 5 E-Tech, the Micra returns in a bold form, designed to appeal to Europe... but it could very well find buyers in North America if the opportunity arises.

Design of the 2025 Nissan Micra

Designed by Nissan's European studio in London, the 2025 Micra boasts a fun and distinct look. Its round headlights and taillights with body-coloured accents subtly recall the 2011 Smart Forspeed concept. As a bonus, a bright LED headlight winks when you lock or unlock the car.

In terms of styling, the Micra flirts with SUV aesthetics: glossy black wheel covers, pronounced wheel arches, robust sills and 18-inch wheels on all versions. Nissan offers 14 colour combinations, including several two-tone options with a black or grey roof.

Subcompact size, redesigned interior

The new Micra retains its subcompact dimensions with a length under four metres and a wheelbase of 2.54 metres. It's offered only in a five-seat configuration.

The interior is very similar to that of the Renault 5 E-Tech; it’s highlighted by two 10.1-inch screens and a modern dashboard, but with some Nissan-specific touches, like a Mount Fuji silhouette molded between the front seats. The trunk, meanwhile, offers 326 litres, sufficient for urban errands.

Two electric powertrains, up to 408 km of range

Sitting on the AmpR Small (CMF-BEV) platform, the Micra offers two powertrains:

• Base Version: 121 horsepower (90 kW) motor with a 40-kWh battery — 308 km range on the European WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) cycle.

• High-End Version: 148 horsepower (110 kW) motor with a 52-kWh battery — 408 km WLTP range.

The latter is compatible with 100 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 15 to 80-percent charge in 30 minutes.

Both versions include a heat pump, a battery heating and cooling system, and Vehicle-to-Load technology for powering external devices.

Promising road manners

Nissan promises "best-in-class" handling, thanks to a low centre of gravity, contained weight (1,400 to 1,524 kg) and a multi-link rear suspension.

The steering is described as quick and precise... just as Renault boasts about its R5 E-Tech.

Launch expected late 2025

The electric Micra is expected to arrive at European dealerships in late 2025. Prices will be announced closer to the launch date, but it likely won't be cheaper than the Renault 5 E-Tech, which has a base price of around €25,000. Nissan is positioning it as a more premium option, with models like the electric Juke and a future SUV, coming soon, that will round out the offering.

