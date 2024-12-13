Nissan Will Present Electric GT-R at Tokyo Motor Show

• Nissan will present an electric version of the GT-R at the Tokyo Motor Show in January.

It's been a long time since we’ve had much to write about the Nissan GT-R. To be expected, considering the model was introduced over 15 years ago and has remained virtually unchanged since. The GT-R is a niche product, but an iconic one for Nissan.

In recent years, there have been numerous rumours about its future, including the type of powertrain that might be in store for it. Of course, these rumours include talk of an electric variant.

At the Tokyo Motor Show in January, Nissan will be presenting an electric version of its GT-R. Note, however, that this won’t be a next-generation model or anywhere close – it’s a converted version of the R32-generation Skyline GT-R, offered from 1989 to 1994.

A converted all-electric Nissan GT-R charging up | Photo: Nissan

A team of Nissan engineers has been working on the project since the beginning of 2023, on a volunteer basis we should add. The idea stems from an engineer's desire to electrify the R32 GT-R in hopes of recreating the car's appeal for a new generation.

It helps that that meets up with the electric future envisaged for the model. The presentation of an electrified classic at the show is an unsubtle gesture to test the waters with fans of the model.

Nissan hasn’t revealed details of the technology used for the conversion. Nor is it known whether the company intends to offer its conversion package to GT-R owners.

And no, Nissan has not confirmed what the final configuration of the next-generation GT-R will be. We can guess that it's known internally, though they may remain undecided at HQ.

The odds are high that there will be some form of electrification - the company has already said that engineers will be building on some of Nissan's Formula E advances.

Last year, the company presented the Hyper Force EV concept at the Tokyo Motor Show. This wasn’t identified as a GT-R, but its design showed a clear evolution of the styling of the current model, the R35.

Production of the current GT-R is coming to an end this year, after 16 years on the market. Undoubtedly, the company is working on what's next. When what’s next actually arrives remains anyone’s guess, especially given Nissan's precarious current financial situation.

The Tokyo Motor Show runs from January 10 to 12, 2025.