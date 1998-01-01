Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Nissan Ariya's Debut Postponed

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Nissan Ariya is Nissan's most anticipated vehicle of the year. The brand's first all-electric SUV was supposed to debut in Japan in the middle of this year, but Covid-19 and the global chip shortage changed the automaker’s plans. And so the model's debut has been pushed back to winter.

This was announced today by Asako Hoshino, executive vice president at Nissan.

"Sales in North America and Europe are expected to begin two months later," she said. The executive added that she expects the model to sell a few tens of thousands in its first year on the market, with the strongest demand so far coming from Europe.

"I think Europe will contribute significantly to the overall sales of the model," said Hoshino, when asked about the importance of the model to the automaker.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Nissan Ariya, front
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya, front

The Ariya is Nissan's first new electric vehicle in nearly a decade, following the LEAF, of course, which emerged as the best-selling electric vehicle worldwide before being overtaken by the Tesla Model 3 in 2020.

The electric SUV will also be sold in China, but no specific timetable has yet been given for this.

Considering the postponement and the mention of early winter for the model's arrival on the Japanese market, we should now expect to see the Ariya arrive somewhere in 2022.

See also: World Premiere of the 2022 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover

You May Also Like

World Premiere of the 2022 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover

World Premiere of the 2022 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover

Early this morning Nissan put on the world premiere of the all-new 2022 Nissan Ariya, an all-electric crossover that will deliver to motorists a range of 482...

Nissan to Unveil Ariya Electric SUV on July 15

Nissan to Unveil Ariya Electric SUV on July 15

Nissan will unveil the production version of its Ariya concept on July 15th. The arrival of all-electric SUV is meant to mark the beginning of a new era for ...

Nissan Planning Larger Electric SUV After Ariya?

Nissan Planning Larger Electric SUV After Ariya?

Equipped with a new modular architecture designed to underpin electric powertrains, Nissan is said to be considering developing a larger all-electric SUV to ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Lexus NX
Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on Jun...
Article
New York Auto Show Gets Green Light for This ...
Article
Gabrielle Union at the wheel of the 2022 Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick Will Debut on June 8
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The P...
Video
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: The Sportier Sibling
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: Th...
Video
At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner o...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 