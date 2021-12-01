Nissan is presenting a couple of very attractive-looking camper vans, perfect for those who have taken to DYI road-trips in this age of the pandemic. The two concepts are both based on the automaker’s NV350 Caravan, but they take the camper-living esthetic to a whole other level. Nissan will present both in full at the Tokyo Motor Show in early January, but here’s what we know already:

Photo: Nissan Mountain Base Concept, fig. 2

Mountain Base Concept

The faux-wood trim is just one of the charms of this camper van. The front end gets an integrated grille and headlight guard, while an off-road light bar sits on the roof, sharing the space there with a large solar panel that is adjustable to help it catch rays optimally. Side windows are absent, replaced y more solar panels. The wheels, meanwhile, are housed under fender flares.

The sumptuous interior is just as big an attraction, if not more. Most of its is taken up by a large bench twinned with a tabletop surface complete with screens. Again we find wood paneling for a very natural feel. There’s also a mesh-type design on parts of the walls that creates a very distinctive effect. There’s track lighting inside, and a TV screen on which can be shown a virtual fireplace.

Photo: Nissan Concept Mountain Base, fig. 3

Photo: Nissan Concept Mountain Base, fig. 4

Caravan Myroom Concept

While this model looks more ordinary on the outside, but it does feature black-painted steel wheels. The interior is conceived for high-end camping, and thus features modern-style furniture, cabinets and shelves finished in light wood. There’s a fold-up bed and windows with slats to let the sunshine in when desired. Oh, and there’s a couch for lounging in, of course.

These are the kinds of design studies you wouldn’t want to bet the farm on ever making it to the production phase, let alone crossing the oceans to our market. But there are very likely ideas,s technologies and design concepts that will migrate into actual Nissan models down the road.

In the meantime, it’s sure fun to dream about a camping escape in vans like these as winter settles in and we hunker down at home during the latest Covid surge.

Photo: Nissan Caravan Myroom Concept

Photo: Nissan Caravan Myroom Concept, fig. 2