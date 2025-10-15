Nissan is recalling 173,301 vehicles in the United States due to a problem discovered with the fuel tank temperature sensor harness.

It is not yet known if any vehicles in Canada are affected, and if so, how many.

Affected models

The recall primarily targets the following compact commercial vehicles:

• Nissan NV200 Van (2013 to 2021)

• Nissan NV200 Taxi (2014 to 2017, 2019)

• Chevrolet City Express (2015 to 2018), a model manufactured by Nissan for General Motors.

Nissan NV200 Taxi | Photo: Nissan

The problem

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), improper routing of the wiring harness could damage the wires, causing a short circuit in the fuel pump fuse and, ultimately, a sudden engine stall.

The solution

Owners will be contacted by mail starting in late fall 2025 to have the repairs performed, which will be free of charge.

Recent recall history at Nissan

This recall follows another campaign announced earlier this year, affecting nearly 444,000 Nissan vehicles due to a risk of engine failure. This latest event once again puts the Japanese manufacturer's quality control in the North American market to the test.