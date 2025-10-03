It's a name that has stuck in the brains of many off-road driving enthusiasts. After several years of absence, Nissan has just officially announced the return of the Xterra. This time, when it launches in 2028 the legendary SUV will feature a hybrid powertrain.

This decision is part of the stated desire by Nissan's leadership to preserve their heritage while integrating electrification.

Good news for the network

For North American dealers, this news is a breath of fresh air after the rumours and difficult decisions of recent months related to the company's financial situation.

Christian Meunier, President of Nissan Americas, noted the enthusiasm within the network to Bloomberg. “The dealers are very motivated because this model embodies Nissan's return to a segment where the brand has always been respected,” he stated.

The future Xterra will be assembled at Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi plant, already associated with robust vehicles. However, this strategic choice involves a compromise: some 100-percent electric SUV projects for North America will be delayed, as Nissan wishes to offer several types of powertrains rather than locking itself into a single path.

The 2009 Nissan Xterra Off-Road | Photo: Nissan

The future look

The big question remains: what will the hybrid Xterra look like? Officially, few details have been revealed. But according to Car and Driver, Nissan is betting on a key model that would strengthen its offering in the mid-size SUV category. The goal is to attract those who want to reduce their fuel consumption without giving up the spirit of adventure and the off-road capabilities that made the Xterra famous.

Rumours suggest the possibility of a hybrid V6. If this is confirmed, one can imagine a balance that would allow the Xterra to remain true to its rugged character while adapting to current demands, much like rivals such as the Toyota 4Runner and Tacoma pickup.

The price question

And the price? Nothing official for now, but several observers suggest a range of $40,000 to $50,000 in the U.S. This would place the Xterra directly against well-established competitors, with the hope that its historic name will be enough to attract enthusiasts. At least, that's what Nissan is hoping for.

Here in Canada, we’ll also have to see what impact tariffs might have on the offering and price of the future Xterra. Will Nissan Canada be willing to import a model built in the U.S.? Time will tell.