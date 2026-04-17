Nissan Teases Concepts Ahead of Beijing Auto Show

Say what you will about Nissan’s well-publicized struggles of late, the automaker has been very good at hogging the spotlight over the past week. We’ve been teased the Xterra - twice -, shown a wild new electric Juke, previewed the next Skyline and Rogue, and explained the firm’s ambitious new Vision plan. Just ahead is the Beijing Auto Show, another occasion to show what’s up its sleeve.

This time, Nissan is using that occasion to preview two concepts.

The rugged off-roader

| Photo: Nissan

The most striking of the pair is a chiseled, high-clearance SUV that appears ready for the trail. While Nissan is tight-lipped, the teaser reveals an upright silhouette with a lifted suspension and meaty all-terrain tires. Trimmed bumper corners suggest a focus on approach angles; five glowing rectangles on the nose echo the recent Pathfinder and the Frontier Pro PHEV; and in the shadows of the teaser image lurk hood-mounted marker lights, roof-mounted LEDs and a roof rack.

There’s no name yet for the new concept, but it is expected it will be what’s being dubbed a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) —meaning, likely a plug-in hybrid or a full EV. And to be clear, while it shares a rugged mindset with the upcoming North American Xterra, this is a separate project, potentially previewing a production model for the Chinese market and other global regions like Latin America and the Middle East.

The sleek crossover

| Photo: Nissan

Less ostentatious in the teaser image, off to the right of the main attraction, sits a more traditional crossover. This second concept features an LED light signature reminiscent of the new LEAF and clearly has a smoother, on-road focus. A distinct protrusion on the roof suggests the integration of LiDAR or advanced camera systems for autonomous driving.

That these concepts are making their entrance in Beijing is no coincidence. Nissan has made clear the importance of China as one of Nissan’s three “major markets”. As the brand moves away from sleeker, urban-only designs, these concepts demonstrate a renewed commitment to vehicles that are both technologically advanced and visibly robust.

The global premiere for the two concepts is set for April 24.