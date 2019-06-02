Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
CES 2020: Nissan Unveils its e-4ORCE AWD EV Powertrain

Nissan used the occasion of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to present a new four-wheel-drive system powered by two electric motors. The e-Force is the first such system developed by the Japanese automaker.

We should see the system in action first in the production version of the Ariya SUV concept we met earlier this year.

Aside from sending power to the four wheels, the system also improves road handling by controlling the level and fluidity of the torque that’s delivered to them. According to Nissan this will also render braking more gentle, and improve cornering thanks to power being sent to all corners.

Some may recall that the system was first shown last fall on board a LEAF used as a guinea pig of sorts. At that time, the company said that the technology would deliver an output of 304 hp and 501 lb-ft of torque. It did not elaborate on that at the presentation in Las Vegas this week, but we expect those early numbers reflect what the final product will offer when the Ariya does debut.

That SUV model is expected to hit dealerships towards the end of 2021 and should deliver a range of around 500 km.

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
