Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Auto shows

GM to Showcase Electrified Models at the Upcoming CES

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

For several years now, the first major trade show of the calendar year has been the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas. While the event is not a car show per se, with the new technologies that are sprouting on the market – and in passenger vehicles - it is becoming an can’t-skip event for car manufacturers.

In January 2021, the event will go virtual due to the pandemic, but that doesn't mean it won’t make a splash. Bloomberg has reported that General Motors CEO Mary Barra will give the opening speech at the event on January 12. But that's not all - GM will also preview some concepts, technological innovations and new products.

For one, Bloomberg believes a plug-in hybrid version of the Chevrolet Silverado will be unveiled at the event. GM will also showcase "some Cadillac models" and vehicles from other GM brands. A reworked version of the Bolt, as well as the Bolt EUV SUV, scheduled for launch next summer, could each make an appearance.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Cadillac Lyriq
Photo: Cadillac
Cadillac Lyriq

There’s also speculation that CES will serve as a showcase for GM's Ultium battery technology, which will power any number of GM electric vehicles in the future. The company is aiming to commercialize 20 new electrified vehicles by 2023, and 30 by 2025.

For those still be able to remember the pre-pandemic days, at the 2020 CES event this past January, GM presented two major electric models: the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

The 2021 CES is taking place virtually from January 11 to 14.

You May Also Like

CES 2020: Nissan Unveils its e-4ORCE AWD EV Powertrain

CES 2020: Nissan Unveils its e-4ORCE AWD EV Powertrain

Nissan has presented its new e-4ORCE AWD EV powertrain at the 2020 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The system will make its debut in t...

GM Confirms It Will Deliver an Electric Pickup by Fall 2021

GM Confirms It Will Deliver an Electric Pickup by Fall 2021

Not wanting to be left behind by Ford and especially Tesla after the latter’s presentation of the Cybertruck all-electric pickup, General Motors has confirme...

Chevrolet Unveils Another Detail of its 2022 Bolt EUV

Chevrolet Unveils Another Detail of its 2022 Bolt EUV

Chevrolet has teased another styling detail of its 2022 Bolt EUV. This time we got to see what the headlights of the all-electric small SUV expected for next...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ottocar J in his Porsche "living room"
At the Tender Age of 80, He Buys his 80th Por...
Article
Volvo XC40 Recharge
Volvo To Introduce a Second All-Electric Mode...
Article
Apple iCar prototype
Apple to Produce a Car by 2024?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Sienna, Acura TLX Nab IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Si...
Video
This Targa-Roofed Version of the 2021 Toyota Supra Is a Sight to Behold
This Targa-Roofed Version of ...
Video
EV Startup Canoo Presents Electric Delivery Van
EV Startup Canoo Presents Ele...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 