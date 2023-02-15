• Nissan is recalling just over 460,000 older models due to an airbag problem.

Nissan is launching a recall campaign affecting more than 460,000 older pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide due to a specific problem with the driver's side airbag. If deployed, the company's logo on the cover can come off and injure occupants of the vehicle.

The problem does not affect late-model vehicles, which means that it becomes an issue over time. The models affected are the 2009-2011 Titan and Frontier trucks and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs, as well as 2008-2009 Quest minivans.

Of the total number of recalled vehicles, the North American breakdown is as follows: 404,690 are in the United States, 17,214 in Canada, and 6,471 in Mexico.

Nissan said it is aware of four incidents alleging injuries related to the issue.

“Owners with a loose, cracked or missing emblem should contact their local authorized Nissan dealer for diagnosis. If inspection deems remedy is needed, a limited number of parts or alternative transportation may be available.” Dealers were notified last Friday. Owners should be notified by mail by April 10. They will be notified again when a solution to the problem has been found.

Note that these are not Takata airbags, which have often been discussed here when airbag problems have been raised. The manufacturer of the units involved here is Swedish supplier Autoliv, one of the world's leading manufacturers of airbags and seatbelts.