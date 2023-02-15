Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Nissan Recalls 460,000 Older Models Due to Airbag Issue

In Canada, 17,214 models are affected by the issue, which is unrelated to faulty Takata airbags

Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Nissan is recalling just over 460,000 older models due to an airbag problem.

•    The logo on the driver's side airbag cover can come off when deployed, causing injury to occupants.

•    In Canada, 17,214 vehicles are affected.

•    The recall includes 2009-2011 Titan and Frontier trucks and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs, as well as 2008-2009 Quest minivans.

Nissan is launching a recall campaign affecting more than 460,000 older pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide due to a specific problem with the driver's side airbag. If deployed, the company's logo on the cover can come off and injure occupants of the vehicle. 

Nissan Frontier
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Frontier

The problem does not affect late-model vehicles, which means that it becomes an issue over time. The models affected are the 2009-2011 Titan and Frontier trucks and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs, as well as 2008-2009 Quest minivans. 

Of the total number of recalled vehicles, the North American breakdown is as follows: 404,690 are in the United States, 17,214 in Canada, and 6,471 in Mexico. 

Nissan said it is aware of four incidents alleging injuries related to the issue.

“Owners with a loose, cracked or missing emblem should contact their local authorized Nissan dealer for diagnosis. If inspection deems remedy is needed, a limited number of parts or alternative transportation may be available.” Dealers were notified last Friday. Owners should be notified by mail by April 10. They will be notified again when a solution to the problem has been found. 

 

Nissan Quest
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Quest

Note that these are not Takata airbags, which have often been discussed here when airbag problems have been raised. The manufacturer of the units involved here is Swedish supplier Autoliv, one of the world's leading manufacturers of airbags and seatbelts.

You May Also Like

1.25 million Ram Trucks Recalled over Tailgate Issue

1.25 million Ram Trucks Recalled over Tailgate Issue

Stellantis is recalling 1.25 million Ram trucks to fix a problem with the tailgate. On late-generation 1500, 2500 and 3500 models, the tailgate may not close...

Nissan Recalls 180,000 Frontier, Titan Pickups Over Transmission Issue

Nissan Recalls 180,000 Frontier, Titan Pickups Over Trans...

Nissan is recalling over late-model 180,000 Frontier and Titan pickup trucks due to a problem with the transmission. Basically, in the off position, the mech...

Ford Recalls 154,000 Vehicles, Once Again Over Takata Airbags

Ford Recalls 154,000 Vehicles, Once Again Over Takata Air...

Ford is having to recall around 154,000 vehicles, again in connection with the infamous faulty Takata airbags. This time, about 153,000 of the impacted model...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac Will Introduce Three New EVs This Year
Article
A Ford F-150 Lightning on the production line
Ford Suspends Production of the F-150 Lightni...
Article
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
Subaru Plans New Hybrid and Electric Models f...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fast X: Here’s the trailer for the 10th Fast and Furious Movie
Fast X: Here’s the trailer fo...
Video
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will Ferrell and Netflix
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will F...
Video
Video Shows in Detail How the Chevrolet Corvette Is Assembled
Video Shows in Detail How the...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 