Nissan says it will resume importing Frontier, Pathfinder, and Murano vehicles into Canada starting next spring.

The news was first reported by Automotive News Canada.

The current Canada-U.S. tariff spat had led Nissan Canada to stop importing the U.S.-assembled Frontier, Pathfinder, and Murano models earlier this year. As a reminder, a 25-percent retaliatory tariff is in effect on U.S.-built vehicles crossing the border into Canada.

Nissan Frontier | Photo: Nissan

Before halting the import of the three models, Nissan had fattened its inventories to prevent a shortage of the Frontier, Pathfinder and Murano for the 2025 model-year. It appears that current inventory is low, though Nissan has declined to provide figures to shed light on just how low.

In any event, Nissan plans to resume imports of those vehicles to Canada starting in May 2026. The pause will have lasted an entire year for the manufacturer.

Nissan isn’t the only brand hobbled by North American tariffs. Mazda stopped bringing its CX-50, manufactured in Huntsville, Alabama, into Canada some time ago.

Nissan Pathfinder | Photo: Nissan

A lightly revamped Pathfinder for 2026

The return of imports for Nissan’s three American-made vehicles will coincide with the arrival of the new 2026 Pathfinder. That model has just been presented, revealing a mildly revamped model for the coming year. This three-row mid-size SUV keeps its 3.5L V6 engine, while inside, users will welcome a new 12.3-inch screen. The price range remains to be announced. However, it should be noted that only two versions will be offered in Canada for 2026: the Rock Creek and the Platinum. The more affordable versions are thus eliminated from the equation, in a decision surely influenced by the tariffs in place.

Note that the Pathfinder and Murano are manufactured in Smyrna, Tennessee, while the Frontier is assembled at Nissan’s Canton plant in Mississippi.

In the coming months, Auto123 will closely follow the situation regarding Nissan and the import of its American-made models into Canada.