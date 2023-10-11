• The Nissan Hyper Adventure is the second of four electric concepts the automaker will unveil officially (but digitally) at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show.

In the run-up to the Tokyo Motor Show that kicks off October 25th, Nissan is setting the table with a series of rather original, fly-on-the-wall concept presentations.

Earlier this week, the automaker gave us to the Hyper Urban Concept, a bold styling study whose name sums up its vocation.

The company has now revealed its second electric concept ahead of the event now known officially as the Japan Mobility Show 2023. As the name suggests, the Nissan Hyper Adventure is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts.

Nissan's new Hyper Adventure concept Photo: Nissan

Nissan's Hyper Adventure concept, doors open Photo: Nissan

While the concept does have “normal” front doors that open in the traditional way, in the rear we see butterfly-style doors.

Nissan says the SUV is designed to be the ideal companion for outdoors enthusiasts, whether that means escaping for a weekend getaway in the wilderness or a full-blown excursion far from civilization. Hence the model has a large-capacity battery with V2X function, which allows for powering stuff (like a household appliance or two) and for returning energy to a grid, like that of a house.

Nissan did not disclose the capacity of the battery.

Design of Nissan's new Hyper Adventure concept Photo: Nissan

Rear view of Nissan Hyper Adventure Photo: Nissan

Design of the Nissan Hyper Adventure

In terms of styling, Nissan says the Hyper Adventure concept features “dynamic body panels that express activity, thanks to the distinctive diagonal line on the side of the vehicle that accentuates the spacious cabin within.”

All four tires, as well as the front and rear bumpers, are fitted with studs to help the SUV traverse snowy terrain with ease.

At the rear, a set of automatically extendible and retractable steps is fitted. Interestingly, the rear seat can be rotated 180 degrees to provide a comfortable seating position for admiring the scenery, or simply for putting on your ski boots.

The interior of Nissan's Hyper Adventure concept Photo: Nissan

Nissan Hyper Adventure seats Photo: Nissan

Interior view of the Nissan Hyper Adventure concept Photo: Nissan

Interior of the Nissan Hyper Adventure

The dashboard is connected to the bottom of the windshield and serves as a screen with a wide field of vision, as if the body were transparent. The seats are a combination of fabric and webbing. There's also enough space inside for outdoor equipment such as tents, skis or even a kayak, says Nissan.

Four-wheel drive is provided by the brand's e-4ORCE system, a technology that is slowly emerging, notably with the new Ariya SUV.

In all, four new electric concepts will be unveiled by Nissan at this year's Japan Mobility Show. The last two will be unveiled online on October 17 and 19.