A simple manufacturing error could result in a significant windfall for some Nissan and Infiniti owners. The Japanese automaker has announced the recall of 443,899 vehicles in the U.S. due to potential issues with the 1.5L and 2.0L VC-Turbo engines, which could lead to catastrophic failures.

The affected models are:

• 2021-2024 Nissan Rogue

• 2019-2020 Nissan Altima

• 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50

• 2022 Infiniti QX55

It is currently not known how many vehicles in Canada might be affected by the recall.

Infiniti QX55 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The problem

Some engines were reportedly assembled with improperly machined connecting rod bearings, risking contamination of the engine oil with metallic debris... which in turn could lead to complete mechanical failure.

The solution

Nissan won’t be replacing engines blindly. Each affected vehicle will first undergo an inspection at the dealership, where the oil pan will be removed to check for the presence of debris. If metallic fragments are found, the engine will be replaced free of charge.

For healthy engines, a simple oil change will suffice, accompanied in 1.5L-engine versions by a new oil pan gasket and an engine control module update. This is a meticulous procedure, but much less costly than a preventative mass replacement.

Nissan narrowly avoids an even larger recall

This recall is certainly large in scale and will be expensive for Nissan in some cases. But the automaker can feel relieved it has avoided another, even larger one. Last month, the NHTSA (the American equivalent of Transport Canada) closed an investigation into corroded suspension arms on certain Altima and Maxima models, thanks to proactive action by Nissan. The agency judged that the warning signs were sufficient to prevent accidents, thus sparing the manufacturer a recall of 2 million vehicles.