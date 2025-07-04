Nissan is recalling around 440,000 vehicles equipped with the VC-Turbo variable compression engine.

In early 2018, Infiniti introduced a new engine with its QX50, a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo variable compression engine. Named VC-Turbo, it was designed to offer optimal power combined with reduced fuel consumption. It’s been a bit of rocky road so far.

In November 2021, Nissan offered a variant of the engine, a 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo, in the Nissan Rogue. With that model, we obtained impressive fuel economy, registering around 6.2L/100 km during a trip of over 1,000 km.

But the engine has a complex mechanism that allows the compression in the chamber to vary according to the pressure applied to the accelerator.

Reliability issues have been reported. Nissan made some adjustments that improved the situation, but everything is still not perfect. And now a problem is increasingly appearing with the early versions of the engines, forcing Nissan to issue a massive recall of 440,000 vehicles.

This comes at a very bad time for the company as tries to improve its financial situation.

The recalled models are:

• 2019-2020 Nissan Altima

• 2021-2024 Nissan Rogue

• 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50

• 2022 Infiniti QX55

In Canada, 37,837 units are affected: 26,592 Rogue, 10,456 QX50 and 788 QX55 SUVs, and… one Altima sedan. Owners will receive a notification letter starting August 22 with instructions on how to proceed with the repair.

The problem

The problem is that a manufacturing defect can lead to engine failure while driving. An internal investigation revealed that the connecting rod bearings in these engines could be defective. According to documents provided by Nissan, their deterioration develops over time, meaning the problem may not appear instantaneously.

Drivers should notice abnormal engine noises, erratic operation and warning lights on the dashboard before engine failure occurs.

The solution

To fix the problem, Nissan and Infiniti dealerships will inspect the engine's oil pan for metallic debris. If no debris is found, they will replace the oil pan gasket and engine oil. They will also reprogram the engine software for 3-cylinder engines and change the engine oil for 4-cylinder engines. If necessary, they will replace the engine.