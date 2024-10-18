Infiniti has just renewed and launched its flagship SUV, the QX80, and already it's being recalled by the company. This is obviously never desirable, but it’s also not entirely unexpected with totally new or revamped models. These days, the on-board technology is plentiful and more complex than ever.

Sure enough, the problem forcing a recall of the model is technology-related, more specifically to do with the rear-view camera system. The company has even gone so far as to immobilize new units of the QX80 at the port of arrival until a solution can be found, according to Carscoops.

The problem is said to occur after a cold start on some QX80s. Normally, shifting into reverse should cause the image captured by the rearview camera to appear on the main screen, but instead, the image freezes, before going dark after a few seconds. Then a message appears: “Parking assistance is not available”.

2025 Infiniti QX80, backup camera image | Photo: D.Heyman

Government standards require all new vehicles to be equipped with backup cameras that are functional at all times. Infiniti has to find a solution to the problem. The company says that a software update to the perimeter view monitor system should do the trick. The whole process should take about 30 minutes.

Since September 20, Infiniti has put all 2025 QX80s arriving in the U.S. on hold.

The problem was discovered in August during a routine evaluation. It occurred only once, but two days later a customer reported a similar problem.

At the end of September, the company discovered a software issue that could be at the root of the problem. That software is present in 3,320 units of the QX80.

Owners will receive letters from Infiniti starting November 21, with the procedure to follow for the repair to be carried out.

And the Rogue

On the Transport Canada website, the problem is reported, and it’s mentioned that the 2024-2025 Nissan Rogue is also affected. In all, 6,957 units of the two models are affected in Canada.