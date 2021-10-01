Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

It Looks Like Nissan’s Current LEAF Is the Last

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
Nissan LEAF Plus, profile
Photo: Auto123.com
Nissan LEAF Plus, profile

As the industry hurtles towards an ever-greater level of electrification, certain laws of nature continue to apply: the old must eventually make way for the new. Even EVs can’t escape that reality, and so it that a new report by Automotive News makes the claim that Nissan has decided it won’t renew the LEAF when that model’s current generation comes to its natural end.

At some point in the next few years, thus, the model will quietly disappear.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The 2011 Nissan LEAF
Photo: Nissan
The 2011 Nissan LEAF

Recall that the LEAF first launched in 2011, and that until March 2020, it was the best-selling all-electric car in history. The model that finally overtook it? The Tesla Model 3.

Recall as well that the first generation did not offer very much range, certainly not by today’s standards. The second, which appeared in 2018, did much better with a range of around 365 km.

In the United States, sales of the model began to decline after 2015. In Canada, the best sales year for the LEAF was 2018, the first of the second generation. However, its fortunes declined fairly quickly once newer EVs started to appear on the market, most of them offering more range for the money.

Nissan itself is hard at work on several next-generation EVs that will all deliver more range than the current LEAF. Sooner or later, the pioneering EV was fated to disappear.

This it will do, it now appears certain - but not before having made a secure place for itself in automotive lore.

See also: 2011 Nissan LEAF SL Review

See also: 2018 Nissan LEAF: A More Viable Solution for Commuters

2022 Nissan LEAF SV Plus
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan LEAF SV Plus

You May Also Like

2023 Nissan LEAF Gets Revised Exterior, Adjusted Trim Lineup

2023 Nissan LEAF Gets Revised Exterior, Adjusted Trim Lineup

Nissan has announced exterior and interior tweaks to its LEAF EV model for 2023, as well as a simplified trim lineup. Given that the automaker has already co...

Nissan’s LEAF Will Make Way for a New Small SUV by 2025

Nissan’s LEAF Will Make Way for a New Small SUV by 2025

One of the pioneering all-electric vehicle models to hit our market will disappear by 2025, to make way for a new small electric SUV. The Nissan LEAF will ha...

Nissan Slashes LEAF Pricing for 2022

Nissan Slashes LEAF Pricing for 2022

Nissan is announcing significant discounts on the price of its LEAF model for 2022. Across the lineup, the price has been reduced by $6800. The model now sta...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Toyota Crown
Toyota Presents the 2023 Crown Sedan – Yes, a...
Article
2022 Toyota Tundra
Toyota Issues New Recall of 2022 Tundras, Thi...
Article
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6: More Range Than the Ioniq 5
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fourth of July and Destruction of Vehicles: An Alaskan Way to Celebrate Independence Day
Fourth of July and Destructio...
Video
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 