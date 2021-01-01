Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Nissan Slashes LEAF Pricing for 2022

Nissan had some good news for EV buyers today: a substantial price reduction for its LEAF heading into 2022. That Chevrolet did the same with the new-generation Bolt EV makes the move less than surprising, but it’s nice to see nonetheless.

Here in detail is how the Japanese automaker adjusted the MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of the four versions of the 2022 LEAF:

For starters, the LEAF SV version, with its smaller 40 kWh battery, is now priced at $37,498, which is a $6,800 drop from last year. This variant offers a range of 240 km.

Next, the S Plus variant, equipped with a 62-kWh battery (range 363 km), is priced at $40,098. Again, this is a significant drop compared to 2021 when the same model sold for $46,898. Here as well, the price drop is $6,800.

2022 Nissan LEAF, rear
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan LEAF, rear

Next are the SV Plus and SL Plus versions, priced at $43,098 and $46,098 respectively. Once again, $6,800 is gone from last year's prices of $49,898 and $52,898. For these two models, range is set at 349 km.

Yes, that range is a bit less than what the competition is offering, but it's still a very respectable figure for all-electric capability. Also, with the federal and provincial government incentives offered, it makes it more and more interesting in monetary terms.

Nissan LEAF, three-quarters front
Photo: Nissan
Nissan LEAF, three-quarters front

