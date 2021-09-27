Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Nissan Is Considering Building a Third Nissan Plant in the U.S.

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

In the present context, keeping up with demand is one of the bigger challenges facing automakers. With the advent of all-electric models and with demand growing quickly, the challenge to churn out enough volume has never been bigger.

With that in mind, Nissan is considering adding a new plant in the United States specifically to meet the growing demand for electric models. At least that's what a senior company executive told reporters Friday at the company's offices in Yokohama, Japan.

“It may not be a surprise that we go for a third plant,” said company COO Ashwani Gupta.

Nissan currently operates two plants in the U.S. - one in Canton, Mississippi, the other in Smyrna, Tennessee. The first assembles the Altima sedan, while the second manufactures the LEAF and Pathfinder, among others. Both employ thousands of workers and together they have assembled millions of vehicles for Nissan since their inception.  

Browse cars for sale available near you

As for the third plant in the company's sights, it's not clear what form it will take. It could be completely independent of the other two, or it could be attached to one of them. Of course, this would add thousands of jobs, but for now this is still a long-term project.

There are several things that need to be analyzed, if one takes the time to read between the lines of Gupta's declarations. According to him, the importance of where certain models are assembled will increase from year to year. Depending on the region, there may be incentives in place for the sale of electric vehicles, which may influence where they are assembled. The exchange rate may also make local production more desirable.

Of course, we'll have to take time to see what happens at Nissan over the next few years, especially with the arrival of other new electric models. The first in line is the Ariya SUV, which we'll have a chance to test later this year.

You May Also Like

Two Electric Sedans Coming from Nissan, Infiniti for 2025

Two Electric Sedans Coming from Nissan, Infiniti for 2025

Nissan and Infiniti have announce they each develop an electric sedan, with both to be assembled at the group’s U.S. plant in Canton, Mississippi starting in...

Toyota Will Spend $ 1.2 Billion to Build an EV Battery Factory in the U.S.

Toyota Will Spend $ 1.2 Billion to Build an EV Battery Fa...

Toyota is committing $1.29 billion USD to build an EV battery manufacturing plant in the United States. Other manufacturers have made similar announcements l...

Rivian Plans Second North American Plant

Rivian Plans Second North American Plant

Rivian wants to build a second plant in North America. The planning process is already underway and several states have expressed interest in receiving the f...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The next Honda CR-V
Images of the New 2023 CR-V Appear Online Ahe...
Article
2022 Mazda CX-60 (Europe)
New Platform and Turbocharged Inline-6 Engine...
Article
2023 Lexus UX
Lexus Improves UX Offering for 2023
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 