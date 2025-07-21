Major recall avoids further investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the closure of its preliminary investigation into 454,840 Nissan vehicles following the company's voluntary recall in June. The investigation, which began in December 2023, was prompted by consumer complaints of knocking noises and sudden loss of engine power.

Fire risk: a very real danger

According to a report published July 21, the NHTSA identified 1,878 incidents, 12 of which resulted in fires or accidents. The agency cited the risk of an internal failure causing a hole in the engine block and allowing engine oil to leak onto hot surfaces, thereby increasing the risk of fire.

Affected models: Rogue, Altima, and Infiniti

The investigation focused on several popular models in the United States and Canada, including the Nissan Rogue and Altima and the Infiniti QX50 and QX55 luxury crossovers.

Nissan Rogue | Photo: Auto123

Preventive inspection and extended warranty

The recall fix, implemented in June, includes an inspection of the oil pan to check for metal debris. If nothing is found, the dealer will perform an oil change and make minor adjustments, depending on the engine type. However, if debris is found, the engine may require major repairs or even a complete replacement.

In addition to the recall, Nissan has extended the warranty on affected vehicles to 10 years or 193,000 kilometers (120,000 miles) following an inspection. This move is intended to reassure customers and avoid further regulatory penalties amid increased scrutiny of manufacturing defects at major automakers.

Information from Automotive News.

