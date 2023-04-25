Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Nissan and Infiniti Recall Several SUV Models to Fix Seat Problem

•    Nissan and Infiniti are recalling three 2023 models to fix a problem with the driver's seat.

•    The affected models are the Rogue, Pathfinder and, on the Infiniti side, the QX60.

•    The seat frame welds can fail in a crash.

•    A total of 12,000 models are being recalled, including 455 in Canada.

The Nissan Group, which includes luxury division Infiniti, is conducting a recall that includes the parent company's Rogue and Pathfinder SUVs, as well as the premium brand's QX60. All affected models are from the year 2023. 

The problem involves the seat frame. Specifically, welds in the seat frame can fail in a crash. 

"The driver’s powered seat may not be fully secured to the seat frame on certain Nissan Rogue, Pathfinder, and INFINTI QX60 vehicles," according to the report Nissan sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). 

Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
Photo: Auto123

The number of affected models is relatively small at just over 12,000 in total, including 455 in Canada, but the problem could cause significant injury or death in the event of a collision. That's why owners need to be informed. 

Unfortunately, there are no warning signs of the problem, the company says. The seats must be inspected by a technician to ensure they are properly secured. Dealers should check the distance between the driver's seat rail and the driver's seat inner bracket. If necessary, they should replace the driver's seat cushion frame. The work can be completed in less than two hours. 

Owners of affected vehicles should expect to receive notification by June.

