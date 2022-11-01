Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Nissan Recalls 125,000 2017 Rogue SUVs to Fix a Wiring Corrosion Issue

•    Nissan is recalling 125,215 2017 Rogue SUVs.

•    A wire corrosion issue can lead to a host of problems, including a fire hazard.

•    2017 is the only model-year of the Rogue affected by the recall.

Nissan is recalling 125,215 units of its 2017 model-year Rogue SUV. The company needs to check for corrosion in a wiring harness. If so, it could potentially lead to a short circuit where a spark could cause a fire, in rare cases. 

More likely, the corrosion could lead to a variety of electrical systems glitches. 

“In affected vehicles, a suspected vehicle water leak can cause water intrusion into the dash side harness connector. If this occurs, the dash side harness connector may corrode. In rare cases, a fire could potentially occur, increasing the risk of injury.”

- Nissan’s defect report

Fortunately, before it gets to that point, there are obvious signs that water has seeped into the harness. The driver's-side power seat or window controls could become inoperable. Also, an AWD light may appear on the dashboard. Owners may also notice an unexplained discharge of the vehicle's battery. 

To fix the issue, dealers will replace all faulty connectors and increase their sealing to prevent future intrusion. Nissan says that other Rogue model-years that are not being recalled have a harness connector that is already sealed tightly enough to prevent problems.

