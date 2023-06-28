Volvo is the latest automaker to announce it will integrate Tesla’s charging ports in its vehicles, giving Volvo owners access to Tesla charging stations.

Ford started the ball rolling with its announcement a couple of weeks ago that it has entered an agreement with Tesla that will see Ford EVs integrate the NACS charging ports. This will provide access to a large portion of Tesla’s EV charging network in North America.

General Motors was next to make the commitment, followed by fledgling EV maker Rivian. Stellantis has confirmed it is looking at the possibility of doing the same, as has, just this week, Hyundai.

This week Volvo also confirmed it will adopt the NACS charging ports.

“Under the agreement, future Volvo cars, starting from 2025, will be equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port.” - Volvo statement.

For future buyers of all-electric Volvos in North America, the benefit is clear: The deal will give them access to 12,000 of Tesla’s fast-charge points, with more coming online as Tesla continues to expand its Supercharger network on the continent.

A Volvo C40 at a CCS charging station Photo: Auto123

Volvo says current owners of EVs should be able to use the Supercharger network with an adapter from the first half of 2024. It’s not yet known how and at what cost (if any) those adaptors will be made available to owners.

And conversely, the company specifies that future buyers of Volvo EVs that will be equipped with the NASC charging port will be able to use the existing CCS (Combined Charging System) ports currently found in North America at non-Tesla charging stations – with an adaptor.