• Mercedes-Benz confirms it will also adopt Tesla's NASC charging connectors.

Following similar announcements by several automakers in recent weeks, Mercedes-Benz confirmed it will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) and integrate it into its vehicles.

The brand's 2025 models will be fitted with the appropriate equipment. Until then, owners of current Mercedes plug-in vehicles will be able to use adapters to access some 12,000 Tesla charging stations in North America.

Mercedes-Benz becomes the first German manufacturer to commit to the NACS standard.

Doubly interesting for owners, Mercedes-Benz says it is not giving up on its plans to establish its own high-capacity charging network. Its goal is to offer more than 2,000 charging centres, with over 10,000 individual charging points, across North America, Europe, China and other key markets by the end of the decade. Of those, it is estimated that over 2,500 will be located in North America.

The first of these should be operational before the end of 2023, in the fourth quarter (October to December). The stations will be equipped with CCS1 and NACS plugs.

Mercedes-Benz added that its own fast-charging network will be universally open to electric vehicles of all brands.

A sketch of the future Mercedes-Benz charging station Photo: Mercedes-Benz

If the concept image is anything to go by, the look of these Mercedes-Benz stations is reminiscent of traditional gas stations.