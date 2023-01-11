It has been confirmed to Autoblog that Nissan issued a stop-sale and delivery hold order on the 2023 Nissan Z model, more specifically the version equipped with an automatic transmission. The order was issued last month and came in response to a reported potential rollaway risk.

The problem can be traced to the auto transmission, the same unit found in the 2020-2022 Nissan Frontier and Titan models, which also suffered from rollaway issues. Two recalls have been issued in those cases.

The notice by Nissan stopped all shipping of the auto-equipped Z out of its Tochigi plant in Japan starting on August 29, and models in transit prior to that are being withheld from delivery to dealers and customers.

A Nissan spokesperson told Autoblog the company continues its investigation into the problem.

From the previous recalls of the Frontier and Titan models, we know that the problem appears to stem from issues in the manufacturing process of transmission components. Specifically, the tab that keeps the vehicle stopped when the shifter is in Park (the parking pawl) is believed to be vulnerable to getting caught on other components in the gearbox, The result could be that it doesn’t fully engaged in Park mode, which could lead to a rollaway.