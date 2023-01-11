Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Potential Rollaway Risk Leads to Stop-Sale Order on New Nissan Z

It has been confirmed to Autoblog that Nissan issued a stop-sale and delivery hold order on the 2023 Nissan Z model, more specifically the version equipped with an automatic transmission. The order was issued last month and came in response to a reported potential rollaway risk.

The problem can be traced to the auto transmission, the same unit found in the 2020-2022 Nissan Frontier and Titan models, which also suffered from rollaway issues. Two recalls have been issued in those cases.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The notice by Nissan stopped all shipping of the auto-equipped Z out of its Tochigi plant in Japan starting on August 29, and models in transit prior to that are being withheld from delivery to dealers and customers.

A Nissan spokesperson told Autoblog the company continues its investigation into the problem.

From the previous recalls of the Frontier and Titan models, we know that the problem appears to stem from issues in the manufacturing process of transmission components. Specifically, the tab that keeps the vehicle stopped when the shifter is in Park (the parking pawl) is believed to be vulnerable to getting caught on other components in the gearbox, The result could be that it doesn’t fully engaged in Park mode, which could lead to a rollaway.

You May Also Like

Nissan Recalls 180,000 Frontier, Titan Pickups Over Transmission Issue

Nissan Recalls 180,000 Frontier, Titan Pickups Over Trans...

Nissan is recalling over late-model 180,000 Frontier and Titan pickup trucks due to a problem with the transmission. Basically, in the off position, the mech...

2023 Nissan Z First Drive: A Return to the Source (of Sorts)

2023 Nissan Z First Drive: A Return to the Source (of Sorts)

The 2023 Nissan Z charms with its retro look and intrigues with its new mechanics. But is its performance up to the appealing looks? Here’s our first drive r...

Nissan Confirms Maxima Will Be Gone Next Year

Nissan Confirms Maxima Will Be Gone Next Year

Nissan confirmed via a short statement that it is ending production of its Maxima sedan in mid-2023, but the automaker also took pains to leave the door open...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Ram Revolution Concept EV
Ram Confirms Electric Revolution Concept Pick...
Article
2023 Honda CR-V
2023 Honda CR-V Priced at $34,790 in Canada
Article
Toyota Crown
NACTOY Names Semi-Finalists for its 2023 Car ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 