Nissan is recalling 4036 units of its sporty Z, because sensors designed to detect pedestrians may be faulty, increasing the risk of injury to pedestrians in the event of a collision.

The campaign concerns new-generation cars from 2023 and 2024 model-years. In Canada, 713 units are affected.

Faulty sensor connectors

The problem concerns the connectors for the pedestrian detection sensors on the right-hand side of the vehicle. They may have been reversed in the front bumper wiring harness. According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the inversion could prevent the function that raises the hood in the event of impact, which is intended to minimize the risk of injury to pedestrians.

According to the company, all recalled vehicles have the problem, which was discovered by a technician. Nissan told NHTSA that it was not aware of any accidents, injuries or warranty claims related to the problem.

As for the solution, it's simple. Nissan dealers will replace the front bumper harness, free of charge. A letter is due to be sent to owners on December 12.