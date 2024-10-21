• A Nissan executive is categorical: The Nissan Z isn’t going anywhere.

Nissan doesn’t have pockets quite as deep as some of the auto giants it competes with. The Japanese automaker has been accused of lagging behind, but it has also been lauded for working near-miracles with the means it has.

The Z sports car is a good example. When it was renewed, it could arguably have used a more thorough modernization than it received. But the company remained within its means. The model isn’t perfect, but it respects the spirit of what the Z has always been.

The truth is, however, that with electrification in full swing and the popularity of sports cars declining, some have predicted the Z isn’t long for this world.

During a question-and-answer session at the company's recent Fast Forward event, chief planning officer Ponz Pandikuthira was categorical: the Z is here to stay. Sports cars will remain, he said, even though they sell less and are rarely profitable enough to justify keeping them in the catalog.

The Nissan Z |

However, the Nissan Z will have to adapt to stricter emission and fuel economy regulations. The best way to do this, Pandikuthira suggested, is to switch to a hybrid configuration, and not necessarily all-electric for the time being.

“The Z needs a relevant powertrain when it gets electrified,” said Pandikuthira. Mainly, he explained, It must remain light and agile, something still not possible with an EV powertrain. Batteries are heavy, and although the solid-state batteries planned by Nissan should reduce weight, the executive doesn’t think the company is close to producing an all-electric sports car.

Pandikuthira wouldn’t even confirm a hybrid Z, let alone provide a timeline, but the executive did acknowledge hybridity would likely be the best solution for the car to retain its character. Since the current generation is only a year old, a change is not for tomorrow - but Nissan could surprise us.

On the other hand, the Z could be the last Nissan product to switch to hybrid. Even the GT-R, the brand's quintessential sports car, could be electrified before the Z. The company has already said it won’t develop a new gasoline engine for that model. However, it could receive electrical assistance.

All of this will be interesting to watch, especially for performance enthusiasts. Many in the trade acknowledge the importance of keeping some sports cars in their lineups, if only to make fans dream and allow manufacturers to show off their performance know-how.