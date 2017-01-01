Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

The Next Nissan Z Will Be Presented on August 17

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

A date has been announced for the full unveiling of the next-generation Nissan Z production version. The new edition of the brand's flagship model, which carries the weight of so much of the Japanese automaker’s rich history, will be presented officially on August 17.

Putting a date on a presentation comes as a welcome bit of certainty, because since the unveiling of the Z Proto concept last September, rumours had been flying in all directions regarding the model.

We actually already know a lot about the Z, but not the most crucial stuff. It’s already confirmed the model is getting a twin-turbocharged V6 as well as a manual transmission somewhere in the offering. But we still have not been told what kind of output that powertrain will deliver. The 400-hp figure has already been thrown around, and there was initial speculation of a 400Z designation.

We’ve also been clued in on the next Z’s basic styling, because the production model's design will hew very closely to that of the concept we’ve already met.

But what will the chassis be like, and what kind of handling will it have on the road? And how much will it cost?

Yes there’s still quite a bit of relevant information to come; stay tuned for the big reveal in August.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Nissan Z Proto
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Z Proto

You May Also Like

Honda Provides a First Peek at its 2022 Civic Hatchback

Honda Provides a First Peek at its 2022 Civic Hatchback

Honda has shared a teaser image of palm trees, which also includes the silhouette of the Hatchback version of its 2022 Civic. The model will be fully unveile...

Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on June 11

Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on June 11

Lexus will introduce the second generation of its NX SUV on June 11. Expect some changes, of course, but also some continuity, as the NX has been a solid sal...

Infiniti Teases First Interior Image of the 2022 QX60

Infiniti Teases First Interior Image of the 2022 QX60

Infiniti has teased a first image of the interior of the upcoming revised 2022 QX60, which will get its global presentation on June 23. At that point we shou...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Over 100,000 Reservations Already for the For...
Article
Princess Diana's 1981 Ford Escort
Princess Diana's 1981 Ford Escort Going Up fo...
Article
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
Third-Gen 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Output Figur...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Tesla Model X: The Sound of Silence at 250 km/h
Tesla Model X: The Sound of S...
Video
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The P...
Video
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: The Sportier Sibling
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: Th...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 