No, Canada Will Not Get a Regular VW Golf in 2027

It’s now official: the regular Volkswagen Golf will not be making a comeback next year in Canada after all. Auto123 received direct confirmation from Volkswagen Canada's public relations department, so we can put to rest the persistent recent speculation.

Over the past few weeks and months, rumours had repeatedly surfaced online suggesting that Volkswagen might bring back the standard Golf. That is not going to happen, at least not for 2027.

The speculation initially gained traction when it was revealed that production of the Volkswagen Golf was moving to Puebla, Mexico. Given that production costs there are expected to be lower than at the Wolfsburg plant in Germany, many more imaginative (hopeful?) types took to predicting a return of the Golf to the Canadian market.

Thomas Tetzlaff, Public Relations Manager for Volkswagen Canada, was categorical, confirming to Auto123 that the German automaker’s Canadian lineup will include no Golf without letters attached. “The GTI and Golf R will obviously still be offered… but they will be the only 'Golf' cars in our lineup,” he told us.

| Photo: Volkswagen

Absent since 2021

VW announced back in August 2020 that the eighth-generation Golf would not be sold in the Canadian market. That decision was likely influenced in good part by the pandemic raging at that time, which brought its unique and daunting challenges and uncertainties. What’s more, at the time, Volkswagen in the U.S. had already decided to skip the new Golf for its own market.

The Golf GTI and Golf R

And so, Canadian lovers of the small hatchback continue to have a choice of two performance-oriented variants, the Golf GTI and Golf R. These sportier hot hatches did lose their manual transmission option at the end of the 2024 model year, leaving buyers to settle for the 7-speed dual-clutch auto transmission. The Golf R benefits from all-wheel drive, while the Golf GTI remains strictly front-wheel drive.