• Polestar outlined its game plan for the next two years, and it includes the Polestars 5, 6 and 7.

Swedish manufacturer Polestar, which specializes in electric performance vehicles, confirmed several major projects this week. Among them, the Polestar 7. The future compact SUV, which will replace the Polestar 2 as the brand's entry-level model, is planned for around 2027.

The Polestar 5 | Photo: Polestar

Before the 7, the Polestar 5 and 6

Before the arrival of the Polestar 7, the brand plans to launch two other significant models. In 2025, the Polestar 5, an electric sedan set to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, will mark a major technological breakthrough. Inspired by the Precept concept presented in 2020, the model will offer up to 884 hp thanks to a platform developed in-house.

Then, in 2026, the Polestar 6 sports coupe, based on the O2 concept, will complete the range with performance similar to that of the Polestar 5.

The Polestar 7: Made in Europe

The Polestar 7 will be produced in Europe, a strategic decision to avoid the heavy taxes imposed on vehicles manufactured in China. This model is expected to use Geely's SEA platform, already used by the Volvo EX30 and other electric models. This architecture promises high performance, such as acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds for the most powerful versions.

The design of the Polestar 7 will be the work of Philipp Römers, a former designer at Audi, who took over the reins of design at Polestar in 2023. According to him, the Polestar 7 will embody everything customers expect in terms of design and performance.

Ambitious goals for Polestar

With the arrival of these new models, Polestar forecasts sales growth of 30-35 percent between 2025 and 2027. The brand also plans to expand its distribution network from 36 to 57 points of sale in North America.

Further on the horizon, Polestar plans to reduce costs by concentrating on a single flexible platform after 2027, while increasing revenues through the sale of carbon credits.