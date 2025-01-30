Polestar pushes the limits of performance in extreme conditions with a new collection of rally-inspired electric vehicles. Following the success of the Polestar 2 Arctic Circle in 2022, the Swedish brand is now adding exclusive versions of the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 Arctic Circle. The unique new model variants will make their public debut on February 1, 2025 at the FAT Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria.

Rally preparation for extreme performance

Designed under the supervision of Joakim Rydholm, Polestar's Head of Driving Dynamics, these vehicles take a rally-inspired approach. With over 30 years' experience in motorsport and several podium finishes in Swedish rallying, Rydholm has applied his expertise to perfecting these models for use in Arctic conditions.

“We created something truly special when we worked on the Polestar 2 Arctic Circle, and to now apply that formula to our two new SUVs has been a fun and challenging task. We have worked closely with our leading technology partners to bring bespoke engineering solutions to these cars that emphasise our performance DNA – and make them incredibly fun to drive.” - Joakim Rydholm, Polestar's Head of Driving Dynamics

The Polestar 2 Arctic Circle | Photo: Polestar

Tailor-made equipment to dominate the ice

Built at one of Polestar's R&D centres in Sweden, these vehicles receive special preparation:

- Enhanced suspension with three-way adjustable Öhlins shock absorbers and external gas tanks

- Studded Pirelli tires designed for maximum grip on ice

- OZ Racing Rally Legend wheels (world premiere)

- Recaro Pole Position bucket seats for optimum support

- Stedi Quad Pro LED rally lights and light bars for enhanced visibility

- Specialized accessories, including Thule ski racks, storage boxes and recovery equipment

The Polestar 3 Arctic Circle | Photo: Polestar

Technical specifications of Polestar Arctic Circle models

Polestar 2 Arctic Circle (MY21) - Long Range Dual Motor + Performance Pack, 469 hp, 502 lb-ft (350 kW), +30 mm ride height, Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires (19-inch, 250 studs 4 mm), paddle launch control, Thule roof basket, Blackcrow.

Polestar 3 Arctic Circle (MY24) - Long Range Dual Motor + Performance Pack, 517 hp, 671 lb-ft (380 kW), +40 mm ride height, Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires (20-inch, 300 studs 4 mm), Stedi ST4K light bar, Thule roof basket, Fiskars SnowXpert shovel.

Polestar 4 Arctic Circle (MY24) - Long Range Dual Motor + Performance Pack, 544 hp, 506 lb-ft (400 kW), +20 mm ride height, Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires (20-inch, 300 studs 4 mm), rally-inspired hydraulic handbrake, specialized ski racks.

With this Arctic Circle collection, Polestar aims to highlight its expertise in performance under extreme conditions. These unique models are set to cause a sensation at the FAT Ice Race 2025, an unmissable event celebrating automotive culture and the ice driving experience.

The Polestar 4 Arctic Circle | Photo: Polestar

The Polestar 2 Arctic Circle, wheel | Photo: Polestar

The Polestar 4 Arctic Circle, front | Photo: Polestar

The Polestar 3 Arctic Circle, on the ice | Photo: Polestar

The Polestar 3 Arctic Circle, interior | Photo: Polestar