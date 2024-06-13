Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Polestar 4 Given Canadian Premiere at Inauguration of Polestar Montreal Space

The new Polestar Montréal Space | Photo: D.Boshouwers
  • EPA Category: Compact SUV
    Derek Boshouwers
     The Polestar 4 all-electric crossover is priced starting at $64,900, making it eligible for government EV incentives.

    Laval, QC – The Polestar 4, first introduced for North America earlier this spring in New York, made its Canadian debut last night. The occasion was the inauguration of the new Polestar Montreal Space in Laval, just north of Montreal.

    This is, you guessed it, the fourth model to appear from the Volvo-owned all-electric brand. The Polestar 1 was a limited-run PHEV designed to introduce the brand and showcase its technological chops. The Polestar 2 fastback car is the current visible face of the brand on Canadian roads, and the brand-new Polestar 3 is a sleek performance SUV.

    The Polestar 4
    The Polestar 4 | Photo: Polestar
    Le Polestar 4, au salon de New York
    Le Polestar 4, au salon de New York | Photo: D.Boshouwers

    So what’s to know about the new 4? Well there’s the absence of a rear window, sure to be a major point of discussion as the model comes to market. Beyond that, the Polestar 4 coupe-style SUV sits on the SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) and features a 100-kWh battery. The single-motor variant is good for 272 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque, while the twin-motor Polestar 4 delivers 544 hp and 506 lb-ft of torque.

    The base version has a range of just over 480 km. In two-motor configuration, that drops to 435 km.

    The Polestar 4, interior
    The Polestar 4, interior | Photo: Polestar
    The Polestar 4, seating
    The Polestar 4, seating | Photo: Polestar

    Inside
    On board, a 15.4-inch multimedia screen dominates; it works with integrated Google and Android Auto systems. To its left is a 10-2-inch digital instrument panel. There’s also a 14.7-inch head-up display.

    The absence of that rear window (replaced by a digital rearview mirror)  translates into increased legroom for the rear passengers.

    Pricing of the 2025 Polestar 4

    • - Polestar 4 (RWD) - $64,900 CAD
    • - Polestar 4 (dual-motor, AWD) - $74,900
    • - Polestar 4 (dual-motor, AWD, w/performance package) - $87,500

    That base price makes the vehicle eligible for federal and provincial (where applicable) EV incentives.

    Production of the 2025 Polestar 4 is set to get underway in the coming weeks, with deliveries expected to start before the end of the year.

    The Polestar 4, front
    The Polestar 4, front | Photo: Polestar
    The Polestar 4, rear
    The Polestar 4, rear | Photo: Polestar
    The new Polestar Montréal Space has just been inaugurated
    The new Polestar Montréal Space has just been inaugurated | Photo: D.Boshouwers
    The Polestar 3
    The Polestar 3 | Photo: D.Boshouwers
    The Polestar 2, facing the entrance to the new Polestar Montréal Space
    The Polestar 2, facing the entrance to the new Polestar Montréal Space | Photo: D.Boshouwers
