Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Polestar Confirms Production Version of the Precept Concept

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The big presentation ofPolestar’s Precept concept was to have taken place at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show last March. That fell though, of course, but the boldly designed sedan has managed to grab more than its share of attention nonetheless. Jaw-dropping looks will do that…

Now, we learn that the gorgeous concept will in fact be turned into a gorgeous production model. This was confirmed this week by the head of Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath, when he addressed media at the Beijing auto show.

For the moment, Polestar is being stingy with details, but we do know that the coupe-style sedan will be built at a new plant in China. We also know that the prototype’s overtly eco-friendly interior will survive largely intact to the production version. It features recycled materials that fit into the brand’s philosophy that it hopes will help set it apart from other players in the industry.

Polestar Precept, profile
Photo: Polestar
Polestar Precept, profile

And, given the big cheers that greeted the presentation of the Polestar Precept, it’s a safe bet that the exterior design of the production version won’t be very different either. The fledgling brand’s future flagship sedan will thus inherit the same angular chassis and 22-inch alloy wheels we’ve seen on the embryonic Precept.

The company confirmed furthermore that the Polestar 3, its first SUV model, will borrow many style elements of the Precept prototype, such as the form of the optical blocs in front and the square form of the rear position lights. This is of course part and parcel of Polestar’s fervent wish to distance its products from those of Volvo, at least more so than did the brand’s Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 models.

And why not speculate on the performance capabilities of the future luxury sedan, while we’re at it? The elongated platform could allow for the installation of a large battery block, which would help increase the vehicle’s range. Polestar could also choose to position the car as a performance model, like the Polestar 1, which you’ll recall makes use of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Either way you cut it, the future look bright for Polestar - at least if you go by the stunning designs it’s producing currently and for its future models.

Polestar Precept, from above
Photo: Polestar
Polestar Precept, from above
Polestar Precept, rear
Photo: Polestar
Polestar Precept, rear
Polestar Precept, profile, doors open
Photo: Polestar
Polestar Precept, profile, doors open
Polestar Precept, interior
Photo: Polestar
Polestar Precept, interior
Photos:Polestar
Polestar Precept pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Porsche Doubles Production of the Taycan Before It Even Starts

Porsche Doubles Production of the Taycan Before It Even S...

Porsche has confirmed it will double the planned production of its Taycan electric model in response to overwhelming demand. The 20,000 units scheduled to be...

Polestar 2 electric sedan will be at 2019 Geneva Auto Show ahead of 2020 market date

Polestar 2 electric sedan will be at 2019 Geneva Auto Sho...

The second vehicle from Volvo’s Polestar performance division will be officially presented at next year’s Geneva auto show, the automaker confirmed this week...

Volvo’s Polestar confirmed as new EV performance brand, set to rival Tesla

Volvo’s Polestar confirmed as new EV performance brand, s...

The Swedish automaker has announced that its Polestar performance division will go electric under a separate brand. A solid team has been appointed to lead f...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
2021 Ford Bronco
75 Percent of Reservations for new Bronco wil...
Article
2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe
2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe Review: So Long, Fa...
Review
Infiniti QX60 Monograph concept
Infiniti’s QX60 Monograph Prototype Gets Big ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveiled: Power When You Really, Really Need It
Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveil...
Video
Electric Genesis G80 Seen in Testing at the Nürburgring
Electric Genesis G80 Seen in ...
Video
Join the 1,100-hp Tesla Model S Plaid on the Laguna Seca
Join the 1,100-hp Tesla Model...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 