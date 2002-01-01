Polestar Confirms Production Version of the Precept Concept

The big presentation ofPolestar’s Precept concept was to have taken place at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show last March. That fell though, of course, but the boldly designed sedan has managed to grab more than its share of attention nonetheless. Jaw-dropping looks will do that…

Now, we learn that the gorgeous concept will in fact be turned into a gorgeous production model. This was confirmed this week by the head of Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath, when he addressed media at the Beijing auto show.

For the moment, Polestar is being stingy with details, but we do know that the coupe-style sedan will be built at a new plant in China. We also know that the prototype’s overtly eco-friendly interior will survive largely intact to the production version. It features recycled materials that fit into the brand’s philosophy that it hopes will help set it apart from other players in the industry.

And, given the big cheers that greeted the presentation of the Polestar Precept, it’s a safe bet that the exterior design of the production version won’t be very different either. The fledgling brand’s future flagship sedan will thus inherit the same angular chassis and 22-inch alloy wheels we’ve seen on the embryonic Precept.

The company confirmed furthermore that the Polestar 3, its first SUV model, will borrow many style elements of the Precept prototype, such as the form of the optical blocs in front and the square form of the rear position lights. This is of course part and parcel of Polestar’s fervent wish to distance its products from those of Volvo, at least more so than did the brand’s Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 models.

And why not speculate on the performance capabilities of the future luxury sedan, while we’re at it? The elongated platform could allow for the installation of a large battery block, which would help increase the vehicle’s range. Polestar could also choose to position the car as a performance model, like the Polestar 1, which you’ll recall makes use of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Either way you cut it, the future look bright for Polestar - at least if you go by the stunning designs it’s producing currently and for its future models.

