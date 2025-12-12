Porsche pays tribute to F.A. Porsche with a 911 GT3 90

To commemorate what would have been the 90th birthday of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche —grandson of the brand's founder and creator of the original 911 — Porsche is launching a special edition: the 911 GT3 90 F.A. Porsche. Only 90 units will be assembled globally, each starting at a price of $387,000 USD.

Designed by Sonderwunsch and the Porsche family

Developed through the Sonderwunsch (Special Request) customization program, this unique GT3 was designed in collaboration with Mark Porsche, F.A. Porsche's youngest son. The objective: to capture the spirit of a designer who defined the brand's aesthetic DNA and founded Porsche Design, renowned for its high-end watches and accessories.

F.A. Green paint finish inspired by F.A.’s own 911

The most striking element is the F.A. Green metallic paint, a nod to the Oak Green 911 that the designer drove in the 1980s.

Added features include Satin Black sport design wheels, normally unavailable on the GT3 Touring, and a 1963-style Porsche crest in the centre of the hubs. At the rear, a gold plaque features the 90 F.A. Porsche logo.

Under the rear hood, nothing changes: the fabulous naturally aspirated 4.0L flat-6 still delivers 502 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Cabin inspired by designer's favourite jacket

The tribute continues inside with an F.A. grid-weave fabric featuring black, green, truffle brown, cream and burgundy accents. It’s found on the seats, glove compartment and even the carpet of the front trunk (frunk).

The rest of the interior adopts Truffle Brown Club Leather with Limestone stitching. Two plaques bearing F.A. Porsche's signature decorate the cabin, while the round shift knob is made of open-pore walnut.

The Sport Chrono stopwatch in the centre of the dashboard features a design inspired by the Chronograph 1 watch, a unique piece created for F.A. Porsche.

