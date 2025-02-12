Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
New Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 Tire for Porsche 911 GT3

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS, riding on Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires | Photo: Porsche
Benoit Charette
 The specially developed new tire is designed in part to extend the track season.

Porsche and Michelin have introduced the Michelin Pilot Sport S 5, an all-new tire specially developed for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Its unique design aims to improve handling and grip in wet and cold conditions, extending the sports driving season for performance enthusiasts.

Porsche-Michelin collaborate on a tailor-made tire
Not one to rest on its laurels when it comes to performance, Porsche continues to collaborate with Michelin to develop tires tailored to its high-performance models. The road-approved Pilot Sport S 5, designed for the 911 GT3 RS (type 992), enables more predictable, controlled driving in the rain and at low temperatures.

"We are responding to demand from our particularly performance-focused customers that have expressed a desire to spend more time on track during spring and autumn. The new tyres significantly increase the annual usage period of the GT3 RS."

- Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Vehicles, Porsche

The new Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tire
The new Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tire | Photo: Porsche

Improved grip and handling in the wet
Developed at the Michelin Centre in Ladoux (France) and refined by driver and ambassador Jörg Bergmeister, the Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 features:

  • - An optimized tread pattern with four large 7.4 mm central grooves for efficient water evacuation;
  • - High silica content in the rubber compound for enhanced grip and rapid warm-up;
  • - Optimum temperature range from 4 to 15°C, outperforming conventional ultra-high performance (UHP) tires in cold and wet conditions.

Michelin track tests show that the 911 GT3 RS equipped with Pilot Sport S 5 delivers faster lap times in the wet than those achieved with Pilot Sport Cup 2 N0.

The new Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tire was developped specially for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS
The new Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tire was developped specially for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS | Photo: Porsche

Optimized performance even on dry surfaces
Although designed for wet conditions, the Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 maintains a high level of performance on dry pavement. Tested on the Nürburgring (Germany) and Portimão (Portugal) circuits at temperatures above 15°C, it offers enhanced stability and handling, with high resistance to wear.

Availability and launch
The Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 will be available exclusively from Porsche Centres in Canada, with specific sizes for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS:

  • - 275/35 ZR 20 (front axle)
  • - 335/30 ZR 21 (rear axle)

Prices and availability dates will be announced at a later date.

The Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 was developped in part to extent the on-track season for owners of the Porsche 911 GT3
The Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 was developped in part to extent the on-track season for owners of the Porsche 911 GT3 | Photo: Porsche
