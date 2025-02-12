Porsche and Michelin have introduced the Michelin Pilot Sport S 5, an all-new tire specially developed for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Its unique design aims to improve handling and grip in wet and cold conditions, extending the sports driving season for performance enthusiasts.

Porsche-Michelin collaborate on a tailor-made tire

Not one to rest on its laurels when it comes to performance, Porsche continues to collaborate with Michelin to develop tires tailored to its high-performance models. The road-approved Pilot Sport S 5, designed for the 911 GT3 RS (type 992), enables more predictable, controlled driving in the rain and at low temperatures.

"We are responding to demand from our particularly performance-focused customers that have expressed a desire to spend more time on track during spring and autumn. The new tyres significantly increase the annual usage period of the GT3 RS." - Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Vehicles, Porsche

The new Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tire | Photo: Porsche

Improved grip and handling in the wet

Developed at the Michelin Centre in Ladoux (France) and refined by driver and ambassador Jörg Bergmeister, the Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 features:

- An optimized tread pattern with four large 7.4 mm central grooves for efficient water evacuation;

- High silica content in the rubber compound for enhanced grip and rapid warm-up;

- Optimum temperature range from 4 to 15°C, outperforming conventional ultra-high performance (UHP) tires in cold and wet conditions.

Michelin track tests show that the 911 GT3 RS equipped with Pilot Sport S 5 delivers faster lap times in the wet than those achieved with Pilot Sport Cup 2 N0.

The new Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tire was developped specially for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS | Photo: Porsche

Optimized performance even on dry surfaces

Although designed for wet conditions, the Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 maintains a high level of performance on dry pavement. Tested on the Nürburgring (Germany) and Portimão (Portugal) circuits at temperatures above 15°C, it offers enhanced stability and handling, with high resistance to wear.

Availability and launch

The Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 will be available exclusively from Porsche Centres in Canada, with specific sizes for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS:

- 275/35 ZR 20 (front axle)

- 335/30 ZR 21 (rear axle)

Prices and availability dates will be announced at a later date.