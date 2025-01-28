The Electric Porsche 718 Cayman Will Be Ready for 2026

Porsche is moving forward in the electrification of its sports models. After more than a year of tests on the prototype of the electric 718 Boxster, a prototype of the electric 718 Cayman has been spotted for the first time. Porsche plans to launch the electric 718 Boxster in 2025, followed by the 718 Cayman in late 2026.

Inspired design and cutting-edge technology

The prototypes show design elements similar to the Porsche Mission R concept, presented at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. That concept heralded the arrival of a race-oriented electric sports car, with technologies tested on a prototype known as the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance.

The 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance concept | Photo: Porsche

Unlike conventional modular electric vehicle platforms, the electric Cayman will adopt a specific “T”-shaped layout for its batteries. This configuration, integrating the central tunnel and the area behind the seats, keeps height low and weight distribution close to that of a mid-engined car.

Impressive performance

The electric Cayman could be offered in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive versions. The Mission R concept featured twin-motor all-wheel drive, offering 670 hp in race mode and up to 1,073 hp for maximum qualifying performance. Top speed exceeded 300 km/h thanks to a single-speed transmission. Porsche is also aiming for a maximum weight of 1,650 kg to maintain handling and performance expectations.

End of the ICE era for the 718 Boxster and Cayman

Production of the current 718 Boxster and Cayman combustion-engine models will end in late 2025, possibly in October. However, Porsche may reconsider its plans and extend production beyond that, like it has done with the Macan, due to the slowdown in the electric vehicle market.

A new era for Porsche

With the electric 718 Cayman, Porsche reaffirms its electrification strategy while promising to preserve the performance for which it is renowned. Although range is still not known, the Mission R concept had an 80-kWh battery offering around 400 km of range. This new generation of electric sports cars could redefine the balance between tradition and innovation at Porsche.