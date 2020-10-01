Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Porsche Said to Be Considering an Electric Rival to Tesla’s Model 3

Porsche made a big splash in the electric-vehicle pool with its introduction of the Taycan, but unsurprisingly, there’s more up the German automaker’s sleeves than just that performance model. We know about the upcoming Macan EV, of course, but the company is also reported to be on the verge of green-lighting another, smaller sedan powered entirely by electricity. It would compete directly with the Tesla Model 3 and BMW’s upcoming i4 EV. The report is courtesy automotive website Autocar.

What’s more, the new 4-door could well take the name Cajun, which Porsche first registered as a trademark back in 2011 with the idea of using it for the model that became the Macan; it still owns the name. Autocar reports that the new car could borrow many of the components being used for the Macan EV. Most likely, the automaker would produce both single- and dual-motor versions of the Cajun.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding the new EV, but we do know that Porsche is expanding production capacity at its plant in Leipzig, Germany, so that it can build a seventh model, ands also continue to produce gas-engine, hybrid and fully electric models on the same production line.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

