Porsche’s Experience Centre Toronto Opens Tomorrow

A few weeks ago, Porsche welcomed members of the press and a handful of guests to showcase its Toronto Experience Centre, the first of its kind in Canada.

Now, the carmaker has confirmed the official opening for the general public is tomorrow, June 18.

"Unbridled excitement and performance await visitors at the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto. This unique environment proudly showcases our sports cars' heritage of driving dynamics, design, technology and passion," said Trevor Arthur, President and CEO of Porsche Canada.

| Photo: Porsche

The Porsche Experience Centre Toronto includes a two-km circuit designed to test vehicle handling and contribute to driver development. Different sections are used for other tests, such as a skid pad. The sections are designed to demonstrate the engineering and capabilities of Porsche models.

Visitors can enjoy different types of experiences when visiting the centre, including passenger laps starting from $140; 90-minute driving experiences begin at $850. Guests will be accompanied by a Porsche-certified instructor throughout all in-vehicle experiences.

| Photo: Porsche

In the centre’s main building, visitors can drop in for a premium cup of coffee and grab a bite at the Carrera Café, or browse the Porsche Lifestyle boutique, which offers a variety of clothing, accessories, scale models and merchandise.

The Porsche Experience Centre Toronto also offers a place where people can explore the many customization options for configuring their Porsche.

| Photo: Porsche

Options for new owners

New owners of Porsche vehicles delivered in Canada can take part in a 90-minute session offered to eligible customers. They can test drive a model equivalent to the one they purchased on the circuit, accompanied by a Porsche-certified instructor. This benefit is valid for model deliveries made after January 1, 2025, and can be claimed up to two years after the invitation.

Those who want to take the experience a bit further can choose a $2,500 option that allows them to take delivery of their model at the centre, with a 90-minute driving program and a meal for the primary guest and three invitees.

The Porsche Experience Centre Toronto is open from Wednesday to Sunday, all year round. Located in Pickering, Ontario, the facility becomes the brand's heart in the country. It also becomes the 11th Porsche centre of its kind to open worldwide and the third in North America, after Atlanta and Los Angeles.