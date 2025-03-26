A new onboard system is arriving on 2026 Porsche models: more powerful, more intuitive and enhanced with an App Center. In the 2026 Cayenne, Panamera, Taycan and 911, drivers will benefit from an optimized interface, Amazon Alexa and an immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos.

A more powerful infotainment system

Infotainment is now a key element in the driving experience. To meet drivers' expectations, Porsche is introducing a new version of its PCM (Porsche Communication Management).

Models equipped with the new system from 2026 onwards are the Cayenne, Panamera, Taycan and 911.

According to Porsche, this update brings improved computing power and increased responsiveness, making the system smoother and more intuitive.

Porsche promises a more connected experience with its new system | Photo: Porsche

A more connected experience

The new Porsche App Center, already launched on the electric Macan, will be integrated into future models. It will allow popular apps to be downloaded directly from the vehicle, including Spotify and YouTube.

In addition to the Porsche Voice Pilot, drivers will now benefit from Amazon Alexa, which will work like on Echo devices. You simply say "Alexa, play country music" or "Alexa, what's the weather like today?".

Thanks to this integration, Alexa will also be able to provide news, control home automation or answer various requests.

Porsche introduces Dolby Atmos technology with its new multimedia system | Photo: Dolby

Studio-quality audio with Dolby Atmos

Audiophiles will be delighted! Porsche introduces Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience. Available on Bose and Burmester audio systems, this technology offers more precise spatial sound and total immersion with unparalleled depth, according to Porsche.

Porsche thus promises more natural sound and optimized listening for all vehicle occupants.

Porsche Connect: 10-year subscription included

Good news for customers: Porsche Connect will now be offered for 10 years, compared to only 3 years previously.

With an annual subscription currently costing $229 after the trial period, this extension therefore represents a gain of seven years of free connectivity for owners.

With this new infotainment in 2026, Porsche reinforces its high-end positioning by offering a faster, more connected and more immersive system.