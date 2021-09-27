Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

Porsche Presents a Seat Made in Part With a 3D Printer

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Porsche has been experimenting with 3D printing for some time now, but it's only now reaching a point with the technology where a part offered by the automaker consists of elements made with this type of printer.

Indeed, last Thursday, Porsche began offering a wraparound bucket seat (generally used for race cars or performancer sports models) for various 911 and 718 models. Widely tested on the track, the seat is now offered by Porsche Tequipment. Better yet, starting next February, it can be ordered from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and included in the company's online configuration tool.

The part in question is based on an existing seat made by the company, and for now, only one part of it is manufactured using 3D technology. Specifically, a 3D-printed polyurethane layer with an airy design for ventilation is laid over a polypropylene base to form the cushions, which in turn are attached to a standard seat frame. Cutouts show sections of the 3D-printed mesh structure, which is part of each cushion and can be ordered in black, red or yellow. Other colours will be added next year. The outer cover of the cushion is a grippy material called Race-Tex.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Porsche seats in different colours
Photo: Porsche
Porsche seats in different colours

In addition to this advancement that will find its way into production cars, what's interesting is that we can start looking further down the road. Much like the way professional drivers' seats are molded and customized, Porsche believes that 3D printing will make it possible to manufacture seats that meet the individual needs of its customers.

Eventually, it may be possible to design seats that are tailored to each buyer's body. In addition to offering consumers a new level of customization, the seat would also be 8-percent lighter than a conventional bucket.

Porsche has not yet announced pricing in the U.S., but in Europe, the seat costs 2,677 Euros.

Models that can be equipped with the seat include the 991- and 992-generation 911s, as well as the  981- and 982-generation Boxsters and Caymans.

The 3D-printed polyurethane layer
Photo: Porsche
The 3D-printed polyurethane layer
An airy design for ventilation
Photo: Porsche
An airy design for ventilation
Seat back
Photo: Porsche
Seat back

You May Also Like

Porsche’s Taycan Is Outselling its 911 This Year

Porsche’s Taycan Is Outselling its 911 This Year

Here’s a Fun Friday Fact for you: During the first nine months of the year, Porsche sold more units of the Taycan electric model than of the iconic 911. That...

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo Review: Make Way for the Electric Performance Wagon

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo Review: Make Way ...

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo is a longer, more "rugged" version of the German brand's first electric model. In Europe they call this a "shooti...

Those Wanting a Gas-Powered Porsche Macan Have Until 2024

Those Wanting a Gas-Powered Porsche Macan Have Until 2024

Porsche plans to retire the gasoline-powered Macan in 2024, about a year after the SUV’s all-electric version hits the market. This is a plan and not a final...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota Will Spend $ 1.2 Billion to Build an E...
Article
In the Stellantis plant in Windsor, Ontario
Stellantis' Windsor, Ontario Plant Will Opera...
Article
Porsche Taycan
Porsche’s Taycan Is Outselling its 911 This Year
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GMC Will Introduce a Redesigned 2022 Sierra on October 21st
GMC Will Introduce a Redesign...
Video
New Acura Integra to Get Manual Transmission
New Acura Integra to Get Manu...
Video
Subaru Shares Video Previewing Solterra Electric SUV
Subaru Shares Video Previewin...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 